Trevor Ncube Launches Strategic Communications Firm

HARARE – Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube has expanded his footprint beyond media with the launch of Trevor & Associates (T&A), a strategic communications consultancy aimed at reshaping how organisations in Zimbabwe and across Africa engage with the world.

According to The Zimbabwe Independent, Ncube, the publisher behind some of Zimbabwe’s most prominent media outlets—The Zimbabwe Independent, NewsDay, The Standard, and online broadcaster HSTV—unveiled the new venture this week in Harare.

Speaking at the launch, Ncube said the consultancy was established in response to a growing need for organisations and leaders to redefine their purpose, reframe their narratives, and proactively lead in the face of constant disruption.

“We launched Trevor & Associates in response to a clear and growing need; a need for organisations and leaders to be better understood, more resilient and more proactive in how they show up in the world,” he said.

Framing communication as a leadership tool, Ncube described it as more than messaging—it is about behaviour, clarity, and dignity in a divided and confusing world.

“Communication, when done strategically, is leadership. It is action,” he said.

T&A’s approach, he explained, is built on the principles of purposeful speaking, empathetic listening, and impactful engagement. The consultancy seeks to foster meaningful two-way dialogue rather than unidirectional messaging.

“Communication is not merely about being heard. It is about listening first, speaking second, and being understood third,” said Ncube. “We help leaders craft messages that resonate, not just reverberate.”

A core focus of the consultancy is reputation management, which Ncube called a leader’s most valuable yet most vulnerable asset in the digital age.

“In a world where one tweet can undo decades of credibility, reputation management is not spin—it’s substance and strategy,” he said. “Crises are not a possibility; they are a probability. We prepare our clients to emerge from them stronger and more trusted.”

Ncube also tackled the subject of lobbying, often viewed with scepticism, emphasising that when done ethically, it plays a vital role in democracy and problem-solving.

“It’s not about smoke-filled rooms; it’s about sunlight, sincerity and strategy,” he said, adding that T&A would work with clients to advocate for policies and partnerships based on research and respectful engagement.

He underscored the urgency for leaders to adapt, noting that global shifts such as climate change, AI disruption, and geopolitical tensions are no longer future risks but current realities.

“The choice is stark: lead or be led, shape or be shaped, influence or be irrelevant,” Ncube warned.

At the heart of T&A’s philosophy is a principle drawn from Saint Francis of Assisi’s prayer: “Grant that I may not so much seek to be understood as to understand.”

“This wisdom is foundational to what we offer. We listen before we speak. We understand before we advise,” said Ncube. “We believe that when you truly understand the context, the audience and the moment, you unlock the power to act decisively and communicate meaningfully.”

The firm will provide services across key areas such as environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), brand management, and leadership communications.

The launch event drew an audience of diplomats, business leaders, and NGO representatives. Real estate developer Ken Sharpe described the initiative as timely and necessary.

“This is an essential service and one that we in business will appreciate and make use of,” Sharpe said.

Ncube will lead the consultancy alongside a team of seasoned strategists, each with expertise in diverse sectors.

