Transport Ministry Reduces Maximum Operating Radius for Kombis to 60 Km

HARARE – The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has announced a significant policy change aimed at enhancing road safety in Zimbabwe.

As part of ongoing efforts to reduce road traffic crashes involving kombis, the Ministry has revised the maximum operating radius for these vehicles from 120 kilometres to 60 kilometres. This new regulation will take effect from September 3, 2024, for operators seeking new permits.

In a statement issued on September 2, 2024, the Ministry emphasized that all 26-seater kombis and smaller vehicles will now be restricted to providing transport services within a 60 km radius. The government has urged commuters travelling beyond this limit to use high-capacity buses, which are deemed more reliable, comfortable, and consistent for long-distance travel. According to the Ministry, buses offer greater leg space and baggage capacity, making them more suitable for longer journeys compared to kombis.

The Ministry also introduced stringent measures for kombis operating within the 60 km radius. All kombis are now required to be equipped with speed-limiting and monitoring devices as per Section 3 (1) of Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023. The Ministry warned that any kombi found operating without these devices, or with expired route permits, will face immediate sanctions.

Additionally, the Ministry expressed concern over the activities of kombis and unauthorized vehicles, commonly known as “mushika-shika,” which have been picking up and dropping off passengers at non-designated points, causing damage to road infrastructure. The Ministry called on law enforcement officers to be vigilant and ensure compliance with the new regulations, emphasizing the need to protect the safety of all road users.

Transport operators have been advised that the new route permits will be mandatory for all kombis, and previous permits will remain valid only until their expiration. The Ministry has issued a stern warning that any violations of these regulations will result in serious penalties.

“The Ministry rallies all traffic law enforcement agencies, road traffic safety actors, motorists, and road users to collaborate against road fatalities,” the statement concluded.

This move is part of a broader strategy by the Zimbabwean government to address road safety challenges and reduce the incidence of traffic-related accidents across the country.

