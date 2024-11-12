Think-tank Raises Concerns Over Chiyangwa’s 250,000 Housing Project

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe — The Coalition for Market and Liberal Solutions (Comaliso), a Harare-based liberal think tank, has raised questions about the viability of businessman Phillip Chiyangwa’s ambitious project to deliver 250,000 housing stands through Pinnacle Property Holdings.

Concerns include the legality of land acquisition, the availability of funding for infrastructure, and the surveying status of the proposed stands.

In an analysis, Comaliso expressed doubts about the infrastructure development required to support such a large-scale housing project. The think tank warned of potential issues around verifying land ownership and cautioned that, without proper management, the project could lead to prolonged legal battles over stand ownership and title deed issuance.

“When a private developer claims they can provide 250,000 stands, questions must be asked about the ownership of that land,” Comaliso noted in its position paper. “Government oversight is essential to prevent future disputes over stand ownership.”

The think tank also raised concerns about whether the Registrar of Deeds and other relevant authorities are prepared to handle the high volume of title deeds that would be required. With President Emmerson Mnangagwa underscoring the importance of secure title deeds for low-income homeowners, Comaliso highlighted the need for efficient titling processes to avoid a repeat of past housing challenges.

“Over the past decade, we have advocated for simplified titling, and the government has launched initiatives like Kwangu-Kwami Trust,” Comaliso stated. “Processing 250,000 title deeds will require robust systems; otherwise, mismanagement could lead to extensive litigation.”

When questioned on the feasibility of the project, Chiyangwa confirmed that he had legally acquired the land but declined to provide details on the infrastructure or titling logistics. “I bought the land and I do not have the answers to the rest of the questions you are asking me,” he responded.

Comaliso’s analysis comes as Zimbabwe’s government and the City of Harare struggle to meet housing demands for low-income citizens, citing high costs for both offsite and onsite infrastructure. In 2022, then-Housing Minister Daniel Garwe admitted the government had only budgeted to build fewer than 250 houses, casting doubt on the feasibility of the 300,000 housing units promised in the 2018 election campaigns.

The think tank’s concerns reflect broader challenges in Zimbabwe’s housing sector. Comaliso’s “Right to Shelter Act” petition, currently under parliamentary review, advocates for streamlined titling processes to support low-income homeownership.

The Registrar of Deeds and Kwangu-Kwami Trust are now expected to ensure efficient processing of title deeds for Chiyangwa’s project, should it proceed, to prevent a potential crisis of legal disputes over land ownership.

Source: NewsDay

