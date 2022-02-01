Telecel Goes 4th Day Of Complete Network Breakdown

Telecel network users are enduring what could be deemed their worst experience with the telecommunications company.

The embattled company’s customers are currently enduring their fourth day – and others sixth day – of total network blackout.

In a statement released on social media, Telecel told customers that it is working flat out to address the challenge.

To our valued customers Telecel would like to apologize for the network challenges we are currently facing. Our Technical team is working flat out to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

However, customers are having non of this as they highlighted that a four-day Blackout is beyond acceptable.

“Tisu zvedu tamu day 4 tisina network…..haaa chisiirai zve telecommunications vanozvigona endai munobika madonanzi vanhu veTelecel” Twitter user Munashe wrote.

“You guys are very unfair …what abt a customer who is offline have you covered for those,” @OKamutauni wrote

“Seriously guys your continued downtime are now a risk to our business continuity…. Are you guys now exiting the market? Why are you the only network facing this problem… WAKE UP TELECEL DO SOMETHING NOW OR YOU ARE DEAD,” another Twitter user wrote.

“What you’re doing is not fair, itai henyu though,buying 20GB data on a network that doesn’t show itself,” @Taurai said

In other news, iHarare reports that popular radio presenter, Tafadzwa Shugeta hinted that industry colleagues are responsible for his breakup with comedienne, Anna Honde.

This comes after his estranged girlfriend was recorded with Lorraine Guyo poking fun at the breakup.

In the post, Shugeta bemoaned this video mentioning that it made him aware of how people in the footage were pushing for the breakup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

