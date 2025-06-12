Suburbs Overtake CBDs as Zimbabwe’s Property Market Realigns Amid Economic Shifts

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s property market is undergoing a major transformation as businesses and retailers migrate from congested, high-cost city centres to suburban and peri-urban locations, according to a new market review by Knight Frank.

The report shows that central business districts (CBDs) in Harare and Bulawayo are experiencing significant decline, with vacancy rates reaching 60% and 40% respectively. A combination of ageing infrastructure, high parking fees, crime, and congestion is driving tenants away from the CBDs.

A 2024 Safeguard Crime Report cited a 13% rise in criminal activity in CBDs between the second half of 2023 and the same period in 2024, reinforcing security concerns. Parking costs in the CBD now average US$1 per hour, compared to free parking in suburban office parks — an added financial burden contributing to the exodus.

Knight Frank notes that 30% of businesses that were formerly based in Bulawayo’s CBD have relocated to upmarket suburbs such as Suburbs and Khumalo since 2020. In Harare, the shift is even more pronounced, with major banks relocating or constructing new headquarters in northern suburbs including Borrowdale, Highlands and Newlands.

Rental economics further expose the disparity. Despite the city centre charging lower rents at around US$6 per square metre, suburban locations command higher rents — averaging US$10 — but offer modern infrastructure and better security. Suburban parks also provide amenities like free customer parking and ease of access, which are increasingly valuable in business site selection.

Traffic congestion has worsened in Harare’s CBD, increasing by 30% in recent years, further discouraging tenant retention.

Meanwhile, the mortgage market remains virtually non-existent due to steep interest rates, pushing the property sector into a cash-only space. Knight Frank confirms that no mortgages are being extended for real estate purchases. Instead, the residential property market is being powered by diaspora remittances and income from small-scale mining.

High-density homes in Harare are priced between US$60,000 and US$80,000, medium-density between US$120,000 and US$250,000, and low-density properties fetch up to US$500,000. These prices reflect a market dominated by cash buyers, largely independent of formal banking systems.

The retail sector is also in transition. Large department stores in city centres have largely disappeared, replaced by micro-shops and small SME-driven spaces. Supermarkets and hardware chains remain the dominant large-format stores. Retail leases now commonly adopt a hybrid model of base rent plus turnover rent, with retailers paying an average of 2% on turnover.

However, currency dynamics remain skewed. National retailers report that about 90% of their revenue is now received in ZiG (Zimbabwe Gold) rather than in US dollars, reflecting ongoing shifts in domestic transaction norms.

SMEs, which now dominate urban retail, typically lease 9-square-metre units under short-term contracts. Rental rates vary widely: in secondary towns, space is let at US$20 to US$30 per square metre per month, while in Harare’s CBD, rates can spike to US$50. However, this premium is offset by high tenant turnover, which Knight Frank estimates at around 40% annually.

In the industrial property sector, rental yields remain relatively stable at 13%, up slightly from 11% in the second half of 2023. Growth in this area is expected to be slow and will depend on recovery in agriculture and mining sectors, which are key drivers of demand for logistics and warehouse facilities.

Development activity across all segments remains sluggish due to constrained access to capital. The debt market offers limited financing, with average mortgage returns at 5.84% and construction project yields at just 1.17%. Cash transactions — especially from the diaspora and mining revenues — continue to dominate.

Knight Frank’s report paints a clear picture of Zimbabwe’s evolving real estate market. Suburban business parks and residential neighbourhoods are gaining traction as preferred investment zones, while city centres continue to lose their appeal.

Property developers and investors are now being urged to recalibrate their strategies. Office landlords should target decentralised locations with better amenities, residential developers must focus on cash buyers, and retail investors need to shift to flexible, small-scale units catering to SMEs.

As the country moves further into 2025, stakeholders who focus on liquidity, security, and accessibility — while diversifying across both ZiG and US dollar revenue streams — are best positioned to thrive in this fast-changing landscape.

Source: Herald