Sinomine Commissions US$35 Million Groundbreaking Cesium Plant in Bikita

Spread the love

Bikita, Masvingo – Chinese-owned Sinomine Bikita Minerals has launched a world-first US$35 million cesium flotation plant in Bikita, Masvingo Province — a landmark development in Zimbabwe’s mining sector and a significant milestone in the country’s value addition and beneficiation strategy.

The state-of-the-art facility is the first in Zimbabwe — and among the few globally — capable of extracting cesium from petalite tailings without the need for fresh mining. This innovative approach not only maximises the use of existing resources but also aligns with sustainable mining practices, reducing environmental impact and improving operational efficiency.

Cesium, a rare and highly valuable metal, is used in critical high-tech applications such as spacecraft components, medical imaging, atomic clocks, and drilling fluids for the oil and gas industry. With global demand for rare earths and high-value minerals rising, Zimbabwe’s entry into the cesium market positions it as an emerging player in strategic global supply chains.

According to Sinomine officials, the plant will produce pollucite, a cesium-rich mineral, for export, further diversifying Zimbabwe’s mineral portfolio beyond lithium, gold, and platinum. The project forms part of a broader investment drive by Sinomine, which acquired Bikita Minerals in 2022 and has since expanded operations in the lithium-rich region.

The company has also made significant social investments in the local community, including the construction of workers’ clinics, improved accommodation facilities, and road upgrades. Plans are underway to build a US$400 million lithium smelter — another major value addition initiative expected to boost industrial capacity and generate employment.

Local traditional leaders and residents have welcomed the expansion, expressing hope that the increased investment will translate into better livelihoods, skills training, and tangible development in surrounding communities.

“This is a positive step forward for Bikita,” said Ward Councillor Tafadzwa Mapfumo. “We want to see locals employed, roads maintained, and our schools and clinics benefiting from this growth.”

Government officials praised the plant’s commissioning as a sign of investor confidence in Zimbabwe’s mining policies, particularly the emphasis on local processing and beneficiation under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“This project is a testament to the success of our value addition agenda,” said Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando during the plant’s unveiling. “Zimbabwe is no longer just an exporter of raw minerals. We are now moving up the value chain.”

The plant is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs and stimulate downstream industries, especially in mineral processing and logistics.

As Zimbabwe continues to court global investors and push for greater beneficiation of its mineral resources, Sinomine’s cesium project stands out as a flagship example of modern, responsible mining that integrates technological innovation, community development, and long-term national benefits.

Like this: Like Loading...