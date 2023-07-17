Simbisa targets 48 new outlets by June next year

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) group — Simbisa Brands Limited is set to open 48 new outlets by June 2024 in Zimbabwe as it maintains its growth trajectory and consolidate its market share in Zimbabwe and the region.

The entity which already boasts of 292 restaurants countrywide is also set to open a branch in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, with the company’s management having already identified possible locations for the fast-food outlets.

This was revealed by Simbisa Brands Managing Director Mr Warren Meares during the official opening of the renovated Nando’s restaurant in Bulawayo Central Business District yesterday.

“As we continue to grow in Zimbabwe, Simbisa operates more than 13 brands and 292 restaurants across the country.

“We have another 220 in Kenya and we are also in Zambia, Ghana, Mauritius and we will be going towards a thousand restaurants in a year-and-a-half.

“Zimbabwe is our biggest market and we hope to open another 48 restaurants by June next year.

“Here in Bulawayo we are also looking at expanding to Cowdray Park.

“We have visited the suburb several times with my operations team. We are looking at the area near TM Pick n Pay as well as Trek service station which is under construction,” said Mr Meares.

Simbisa Brands managing director Mr Warren Meares (centre)

Meanwhile, yesterday the company reopened its Bulawayo Jason Moyo Nando’s branch which saw the company pouring in US$510 000 towards its renovation.

“This branch used to have 102 seats but now has 132 seats and this revamp cost about US$510 000. It’s over 25 years ago that we brought Nando’s into Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is the second country that got Nando’s.

“As we speak now it has spread to United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia and Botswana.

“We have got 15 outlets so far in Zimbabwe and we will be building the third drive-through in Bulawayo.

“We have opened two Nando’s drive-throughs in Harare so far and they are amazing. We will be opening the Bulawayo drive through in the next six months. This will be at the Bradfield Shopping Centre next to KFC,” said Mr Meares.

He said besides that, they will be opening another six outlets under the Nando’s brand which he described as a very key branch under their stable.

The official opening was graced by various stakeholders in the city who were treated to some of the newly introduced cuisines at the renovated branch. – Sunday News

