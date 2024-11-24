Simbisa records 12% customer count growth

Spread the love

LISTED fast food group, Simbisa Brands has seen customer counts increasing by 12% as new stores roll out across the country.

Presenting a trading update for the first quarter ended September 30 2024, Simbisa Group Chief Executive Officer, Basil Dioniso said the period was marked by significant customer count growth.

“Revenue grew by 4% in Q1 FY 2024 versus prior year, driven by a 12% year-on-year increase in customer counts, with 12.1 million customers served in Q1 FY 2025. The company expanded its market share through new store openings, adding a net total of 47 new counters between 30 September 2023 and 30 September 2024,” he said.

During the period, Simbisa Zimbabwe’s energy costs more than doubled year-on-year in Q1 FY 2025, driven by a 54% increase in electricity tariffs and worsening power outages. The company is intensifying cost-containment measures to protect margins and improve profitability.

Despite facing operational challenges, the group successfully expanded its market share through the opening of new stores and achieved top-line growth during the period under review.

In Zimbabwe, operations were impacted by currency devaluation and power outages due to insufficient national power generation.

In Kenya, after recovering in February 2024, the Kenyan Shilling remained stable against the US Dollar, benefiting Simbisa Kenya’s operations. However, trade in Kenya was affected by protests, reflecting ongoing socio-political instability.

“The Group’s revenue grew by 6% year-on-year, with customer counts rising 7% versus prior year whilst real Average spending fell 1%. In Zimbabwe, revenue increased by 4% year-on-year, supported by higher customer counts driven by new store openings.

“Regional operations saw a 12% year-on-year Revenue increase. Between 30 September 2023 and 30 September 2024, the Group opened a net total of 57 new company-operated counters, including 5 in the quarter under review.

“Additionally, one new counter was added in franchised markets over the same period. As of 30 September 2024, the Group’s total store count stands at 720, comprising 606 company-operated counters and 114 franchised outlets,” he added.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...