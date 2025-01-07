Simbisa Brands to Expand Footprint Locally and Regionally

Spread the love

Simbisa Brands, Zimbabwe’s largest fast-food restaurant operator, has announced plans to open 31 additional stores this financial year, primarily in Zimbabwe, as part of its strategy to enhance customer experience and grow its footprint.

According to The Herald, the company disclosed its intentions in its first-quarter financial report for FY2025, which ended on 30 September 2024. As of the quarter’s close, Simbisa operated 720 stores, comprising 606 company-owned counters and 114 franchised outlets.

“A net of five new company-operated counters were opened during the quarter, with 31 additional store openings planned for the remainder of the financial year, primarily in Zimbabwe,” said Simbisa Group CEO Mr Basil Dionisio in a statement.

He added that 44 existing stores are set to be refurbished during the year to further elevate customer experience.

Simbisa Brands owns and operates several well-known quick-service restaurant chains, including Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn, Nando’s, and Steers. With operations in 10 African countries—such as Kenya, Ghana, Mauritius, and Zambia—the group has solidified its position as a leading player in the region.

During the first quarter, the group refreshed its Pizza Inn brand and introduced new products across its key chains. Mr Dionisio noted that promotions and new value offerings have strengthened brand presence and increased customer footfall.

Staff training has also been a priority, with 11,598 employees across all brands receiving training during the quarter. Simbisa encouraged customer feedback, recording 12,410 reviews in Q1 FY2025—up from 2,085 in the previous quarter—to refine service delivery and food quality.

Simbisa’s Zimbabwe operations posted a 4% revenue growth year-on-year, driven by a 12% increase in customer visits. Over 12.1 million customers were served during the quarter.

The group’s market share in Zimbabwe expanded with 47 new counters added between September 2023 and September 2024, bringing the total to 330. However, rising energy costs—spurred by a 54% increase in electricity tariffs and worsening power outages—have posed challenges.

Mr Dionisio stated that cost-containment measures are being intensified to protect margins and ensure profitability.

Simbisa aims to sustain growth by intensifying marketing efforts, especially in the delivery segment, while implementing supply chain optimisation strategies. The group’s revenue grew by 6% year-on-year, supported by a 7% rise in customer counts, though real average spending fell by 1%.

Simbisa Brands remains committed to expanding its presence while prioritising innovation, customer experience, and cost efficiency to drive long-term success.

