Simbisa Brands Faces Allegations of Exploiting Youths Through Deceptive Internship Program

HARARE — Simbisa Brands Limited, Zimbabwe’s largest fast-food operator, has come under fire for allegedly exploiting young people by offering unpaid internships at its outlets, including Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn, Nando’s, and Steers, before dismissing them without compensation.

The allegations were brought to light by Linda Masarira, president of the opposition political party Labour Economic Afrikan Democrats (LEAD). In a statement, Masarira condemned the company’s internship program, labelling it as “cruelty” and “modern-day slavery.”

“We strongly condemn Simbisa Brands for allegedly exploiting vulnerable individuals through its deceptive internship programme. The practice of recruiting interns, having them work for two weeks under the pretence of ‘training’, and then dismissing them without pay or job offers is unacceptable. This amounts to modern-day slavery and violates Zimbabwe’s labour laws and basic human rights,” Masarira said.

Masarira accused the company of taking advantage of Zimbabwe’s high unemployment rates and people’s desperation for stable livelihoods. She called on Simbisa Brands to fulfil its social responsibility by offering fair compensation and employment opportunities to those affected.

LEAD has demanded the immediate halt of the internship program and compliance with Zimbabwe’s labour laws and international labour standards. The party has also called for a formal investigation into the alleged labour violations.

“We urge the relevant authorities to investigate and hold Simbisa Brands accountable,” Masarira added.

In addition, the opposition leader encouraged consumers to boycott Simbisa Brands until the company implements reforms to ensure fair treatment of workers. “In the spirit of Pan Afrikan Social Democracy, we stand in solidarity with the affected individuals and all workers allegedly being exploited by Simbisa Brands. We demand justice, fairness, and dignity for all,” she said.

Simbisa Brands has yet to publicly respond to the accusations, which have sparked calls for greater scrutiny of labour practices in the country’s fast-food sector.

