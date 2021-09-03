Shopping mall for Marondera

THE Zimbabwe is open for business drive has started bearing fruit, with the Zimbabwe Electricity Industry Pension Fund set to construct a multi-million dollar shopping mall in Marondera as part of the country’s investment drive.

The shopping mall, which will be constructed adjacent to the Harare – Mutare highway, is set to change the face of Marondera.

This development has been welcomed by the local leadership which was part of the delegation touring the construction site.

“As city fathers this is a welcome development which we all embrace and hope that it will change the face of our town,” said Simbarashe Nyahuve Marondera Mayor.

“As a province Marondera is our provincial capital and we are happy that investmnent continues to come in which is good for our business,” said the Moahonaland East Minister of State, Appolonia Munzverengwi.

The pension fund says the shopping mall will have modern facilities offering an array of social services.

“We want this complex to offer modern facilities which are found in modern societies as we seek to position Marondera among the best towns in the country,” said Bright Kond, Zimbabwe Electricity Industry Pension Fund.

The shopping mall is expected to be completed within the next 15 months.

The development comes after another shopping facility was constructed in the town. – ZBC