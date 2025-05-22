Second-hand clothes threat to textile and clothing industry

Spread the love

The textile and clothing industry has called for stricter enforcement of laws and regulations to restore order in the sector.

Industry representative, Mr Tendayi Chetse said this at the ongoing National Oilseeds Conference that is being hosted by Zimpapers in Kadoma.

The industry expressed concern over the influx of second-hand clothing, which has severely impacted local production.

“We know there are laws against this practice, which has ripple effects. We hope that one day it will be a thing of the past, allowing our industry to thrive, ” he said.

Mr Chetse emphasised the importance of local production which will create jobs and spur economic growth.

“If farmers produce and there are buyers for their goods, the industry will grow. This creates a whole chain of opportunities, starting from farmers and leading to job creation.”

“We should not use foreign currency to import items that can be produced locally. We hope these loopholes can be addressed.”

The industry remains hopeful for a future where local production is prioritised, benefiting both the economy and the community. – Herald

