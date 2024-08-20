Schweppes Zimbabwe to Invest US$28 Million in Citrus Farming Expansion

Spread the love

Harare, – Schweppes Zimbabwe is set to invest US$28 million in a significant citrus farming project aimed at securing a steady supply of oranges for its juice production operations.

This strategic move comes as the company seeks to reduce its reliance on external suppliers and strengthen its supply chain for its Beitbridge Juicing Company.

Currently, Schweppes sources its oranges from farmers in Beitbridge, but with growing demand and the need for consistent supply, the company is expanding its operations. The Zimbabwean government has allocated 4,000 hectares of land to Schweppes, where the company plans to cultivate its own citrus.

According to NewZwire, Schweppes will initially focus on developing 700 hectares of this land, with further expansion planned in the coming years. This investment will not only boost the company’s production capacity but also support local agricultural development by creating jobs and stimulating economic growth in the region.

Schweppes’ investment underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining its position as a leading player in Zimbabwe’s beverages market. By securing its own citrus supply, the company aims to ensure the sustainability of its juice production and reduce the risks associated with sourcing from third-party suppliers.

The project is expected to enhance the overall efficiency of Schweppes’ operations, as well as contribute to the broader goal of increasing domestic agricultural output.

