Sasai Money Transfer Launches Funeral Cover for South African Agents

Sasai Money Transfer, a division of Cassava Technologies, has unveiled a funeral cover product designed for its 1,500 money transfer agents operating in South Africa. The initiative, named EcoSure, is being rolled out in partnership with Econet Insurance, a subsidiary of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.

The EcoSure funeral cover provides up to US$3,000 in benefits, which are tied to the performance of the agents. The product is aimed at addressing the financial and logistical challenges faced by diaspora families during bereavement, including the high costs associated with cross-border repatriation and burial.

“With over three million Zimbabweans living in South Africa, death in the diaspora comes with significant logistical and financial challenges,” said Shepherd Hondoyemoto, Executive Head of Sasai Money Transfer. “This initiative supports our agents and their families, demonstrating our commitment to addressing real community challenges.”

Gift Noko, Chief Insurance Officer at Econet Insurance, highlighted the product’s role in providing both financial and emotional relief. “This funeral cover preserves dignity and offers peace of mind, enabling agents to focus on their work knowing their families are protected,” he said.

The introduction of EcoSure follows Sasai Money Transfer’s Zero Fees campaign, launched earlier this year. The company also plans to expand the funeral cover to agents in other African markets, including Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia. Additionally, the service will target diaspora communities in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia.

This launch coincides with a notable rise in Zimbabwe’s remittance flows, which reached US$1.5 billion during the first nine months of 2024, according to the 2025 National Budget Statement. The growth underscores the critical role remittances play in sustaining families and bolstering the economy.

Source: newZWire

