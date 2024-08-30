Sage launches cloud accounting solution in Zim

Spread the love

Sage, a global leader in accounting and business management software, has launched its cloud accounting solution in Zimbabwe, offering local businesses real-time financial insights, advanced automation and data-driven decision-making tools.

Executive vice president and managing director for Sage Africa and Middle East, Mr Pieter Bensch, said the expansion of Sage Intacct into Zimbabwe marked a significant milestone in the company’s digital drive transformation across Africa.

“Digitisation is propelling economies forward. The expansion of Sage Intacct into Zimbabwe is immensely significant for businesses in the region.

“Companies using cloud solutions experience 25 percent more automation than their counterparts, while finance teams with minimal automation spend only 18 percent of their time on value-added tasks,” said Mr Mensch.

With the introduction of Sage Intacct, Sage aims to empower financial personnel by freeing them from repetitive, low-value tasks, allowing finance professionals to focus on more strategic activities such as market analysis, financial planning, and implementing innovative solutions like predictive analytics.

The shift is crucial for businesses looking to continuously improve their financial health and maintain a competitive edge in the digital economy.

Sage Intacct comes with a host of features designed to transform financial operations. It provides finance teams with clear insights into their financial data, enabling smarter decision-making based on real-time information.

This capability is vital for organisations aiming to stay ahead of market trends and respond swiftly to changes. The platform also simplifies financial operations by automating tedious tasks such as spreadsheet management and manual data entry, which helps save time and reduces the risk of errors.

“Through automating critical functions like accounts payable and receivable, organisations can further streamline their operations, freeing up valuable time for strategic priorities,” said Mr Bensch.

“Additionally, Sage Intacct’s scalable platform grows alongside businesses, offering the flexibility to add new functionalities as needed without disrupting existing operations.”

The platform’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is another significant advantage, helping to automate processes and improve data accuracy, which is essential for maintaining financial integrity.

Sage Intacct’s open architecture and extensive library of APIs enable seamless integration with other business applications, allowing organizations to build a comprehensive financial management ecosystem tailored to their needs.

Following successful launches in Namibia, Botswana and Mauritius, Sage Intacct will be made available to Zimbabwean customers through certified business partners who offer deep expertise in specific vertical markets.

“This local support will ensure that businesses can fully leverage the platform’s capabilities.

“The launch of Sage Intacct in Zimbabwe is not just a technological upgrade, it represents a catalyst for economic growth and digital transformation,” said Mr Bensch.

He added that as more local businesses embrace cutting-edge cloud financial management solutions, they would likely experience unprecedented levels of automation and efficiency, positioning them for sustained growth and success in an increasingly competitive market.

