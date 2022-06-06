Russian Investors Quit Zimbabwe’s Multibillion Dollar Platinum Project

HARARE — Russia’s Vi Holding has quit its involvement in Zimbabwe’s Great Dyke Investments platinum company.

The Russian company has ceded its 50% stake in the company to Zimbabwe’s Kuvimba Mining House Ltd., according to an email from Great Dyke, which didn’t give a reason for the change in shareholding. Igor Higer, who had served as Great Dyke chairman and is a represenative of Vi, said his company has exited the arrangement.

Great Dyke owns the Darwendale platinum deposit and has said it planned to build a $3 billion mine to extract the metal. – Bloomberg

