MOSCOW – Russia has initiated discussions with Zimbabwe to recruit construction workers as it grapples with severe labour shortages exacerbated by its protracted invasion of Ukraine, now in its 33rd month.

Deputy Minister for Housing and Construction Nikita Stasishin met Zimbabwe’s Housing Minister Zhemu Soda at the World Urban Forum in Cairo earlier this month, according to Zimbabwe’s The Herald. The talks focused on proposals to send Zimbabwean workers to Russia, with plans for a follow-up visit by a Russian delegation to solidify agreements.

Russia’s labour market has been strained by a declining population and the redirection of resources to sustain its military campaign in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the crisis during a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on 7 November, calling the labour shortage “one of the main obstacles to our economic growth.”

“We have half a million people or even 600,000 who can get a job in construction right now, and the industry will not notice,” Putin said, highlighting the urgency of recruiting additional workers.

Despite the need, the shortage extends beyond construction to other sectors. Manufacturing, for instance, requires at least 250,000 workers, Putin noted.

While Russia seeks workers globally, there are rising concerns that foreign labourers could be drawn into the war effort, either directly or indirectly. Reports of job advertisements targeting African countries, including Zimbabwe, have surged, particularly in construction and IT.

According to Kyiv Independent, job postings in Kenya alone skyrocketed from 161 in the first half of 2023 to nearly 6,500 during the same period this year. Similar recruitment drives have been noted in other African nations.

Russia’s foreign recruitment efforts have faced backlash amid allegations of exploitation and coercion. Earlier this year, Nepal banned its citizens from seeking work in Russia or Ukraine after reports surfaced of young Nepalese men being lured into combat roles under the guise of employment. At least 10 Nepalese workers were killed, and dozens went missing, predominantly fighting for Russian forces.

In Africa, women from countries like Uganda, Rwanda, and Kenya were allegedly recruited for “work-study programs” in hospitality and catering but ended up working in drone factories in Tatarstan, according to Australia’s ABC News.

Zimbabwe’s involvement in these discussions has sparked mixed reactions. While the opportunity could provide much-needed employment for Zimbabweans, critics warn of potential risks, including exploitation and being caught in the crossfire of Russia’s military operations.

Observers have raised questions about whether Zimbabwean workers could face similar fates as those recruited from other nations. This concern is heightened by Russia’s controversial policies, such as a proposed law requiring migrants seeking Russian citizenship to register for military service.

Human rights organisations and governments worldwide are closely monitoring Russia’s recruitment practices, urging transparency and protections for foreign workers.

As Russia and Zimbabwe move forward with negotiations, the situation underscores the complexities of international labour agreements in the shadow of geopolitical conflicts and humanitarian concerns.

