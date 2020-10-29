Rushwaya suspended from Mining body

INCARCERATED Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Henrietta Rushwaya’s world continues to crumble in her eyes after a ZMF management board Thursday met and resolved to suspend the under-fire miners boss.

The ZMF board, which consists members of the national executive, the council and regional representatives, met Thursday afternoon in Gweru.

Rushwaya was arrested on Monday at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while trying to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai.

She was remanded in custody until this Friday when a Harare magistrate is going to rule on her bail application.