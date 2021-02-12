News Ticker

Retail giant gets new CEO

February 12, 2021 Staff Reporter Business 0

Maxen Phillip Karombo

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed retail giant, OK Zimbabwe, has made a key appointment after former Delta Corporation Operations Director, Mr Maxen Phillip Karombo replaced long serving Chief Executive Officer, Mr Alex Edgar Siyavora, who has retired.

Possessing vast experience in running portfolios after serving as Managing Director at Unilever and most recently as Operations Director for Delta Corporation, Mr Karombo is expected to steer the ship at OK, whose operational viability is key for national development.

OK Zimbabwe is a key player in the local economy with 67 outlets countrywide and employing thousands of locals.



Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com