Report traces Zimbabwe’s illicit diamond trade to Antwerp

Powerful military and political elites have secretly exploited Zimbabwe’s diamond sector in violation of EU trade sanctions, according to research by a global development NGO.
A 50-page report by Global Witness, to be published on Monday (11 September), looks into Zimbabwe’s links with the Antwerp diamond trading hub in Belgium, in likely violation of EU sanctions against the country.
Global Witness specialises in exposing the hidden links between demand for natural resources, corruption, armed conflict and environmental destruction. It has been studying Zimbabwe’s diamond sector since 2011.
Diamonds are a president’s best friend: How stolen diamond wealth has propped up Zimbabwe’s regime. https://mg.co.za/article/2017-09-11-00-illicit-diamond-fortune-props-up-mugabes-regime …
Illicit diamond fortune props up Mugabe’s regime
New report shows how Zimbabwe’s ruling elite have stolen and squandered the country’s vast diamond wealth
mg.co.za