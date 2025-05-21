Radisson Hotel comes to Zimbabwe

Spread the love

WestProp Holdings has commenced construction of a three-storey Radisson-branded aparthotel in Harare, marking a major step forward in the company’s ambitious “billion brick” vision to reshape Zimbabwe’s urban landscape.

Announcing the development, WestProp CEO Mr Kenny Sharpe said the project underlines the company’s commitment to building world-class infrastructure and creating a legacy for future generations.

“We are proud to say we are well on our way on the billion brick journey as we aim for a billion bricks by 2025,” said Mr Sharpe. “Currently, we have reached 87 million bricks.”

The aparthotel project is set to bring premium hospitality standards to Harare, combining luxury accommodation with residential-style amenities under the globally recognised Radisson brand.

Radisson Hotel Group’s Vice President of Development, Mr Ramsay Rankoussi, said the group sees Zimbabwe as a promising market and reaffirmed its confidence in the country’s economic trajectory.

“This project represents our long-term commitment to Zimbabwe’s future,” he said. “We see strong growth opportunities here and are ready to be part of that journey.”

Mr Rankoussi added that the investment aligns with Radisson’s broader African expansion strategy, where Zimbabwe occupies a key strategic position in its growth roadmap.

The project is expected to contribute significantly to local employment, tourism infrastructure, and investor confidence in Zimbabwe’s recovering real estate and hospitality sectors. It also adds momentum to WestProp’s goal of laying one billion bricks by 2025—symbolising a large-scale contribution to national development through sustainable urbanisation.

The Radisson aparthotel will offer modern facilities tailored for both business and leisure travellers, further boosting Harare’s appeal as a destination for regional and international guests.

