Qatar Airways makes maiden flight to Zimbabwe

ONE of the world’s leading airlines, Qatar Airways has made its maiden flight from Doha to Harare in a major endorsement to destination Zimbabwe.

As if to seek the country’s acceptance, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that landed in Harare for the first time was being captained by a Zimbabwean, Maxwell Chikava.

Zimbabwe has become the sixth African country on Qatar Airways’ radar, with the airline scheduled to shuttle between Doha and Harare three times a week.

The airline’s crew will also have a feel of Zimbabwean hospitality at a local hotel.

The Tourism and Transport ministries welcomed the coming in of Qatar, describing it as endorsement of destination Zimbabwe.

“The country’s Tourism sector has been given a shot in the arm by Qatar Airways arguably the best airline in the world as it added destination Zimbabwe to its itinerary,” said Mangaliso Ndlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

“Aviation industry is a key economic enabler as such when 5 star airlines come into your space it means the country is on Course to achieve its economic targets,” said Allowance Sango Director Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Qatar Airways is optimistic of a positive and fruitful relationship with the Zimbabwean market.

“It’s not by accident that we have come to Zimbabwe but we are here to help the country realise its potential with respect to tourism and other industries as well,” said Hendrik Du Preez Vice President Africa-Qatar Airways .

Tourism players have also been charmed and are ready to give their best to market destination Zimbabwe.

As spelt out by the country’s tourism players, the coming in of Qatar Airways is a sign of approval for the country’s re-engagement agenda.