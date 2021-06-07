Prospect says its Arcadia lithium plant in Zimbabwe nears completion

Prospect Resources Limited announced today that approximately 92% of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) scope for its high purity Arcadia lithium pilot plant in Zimbabwe has been completed.

The company said that pilot plant development works progressing on schedule and on budget with approximately 92% complete on the EPC scope, with the first ore to the commissioned crusher circuit achieved by end of May target.

Key commissioning and operational milestones expected to be achieved in June include completion of crushing circuit commissioning; DMS module commissioning and first feed; commencement of production; first shipment of high purity petalite product. Targeted pilot plant output expected to increase due to broader customer demand, Prospect added.

Meanwhile, the company said its off-take partner Sibelco has requested additional tonnes over and above the original planned 200t so that Sibelco can seek qualification with a greater number of customers across Europe and Asia.

Prospect noted that it has had expanded engagement with a range of strategic groups from across Japan, China, and Europe in recent months who have an interest in spodumene offtake and assisting with the development of the project. The company is also set to produce laboratory spodumene samples for a number of these parties over the coming weeks to facilitate further due diligence on the Arcadia project.

Prospect Resources is a battery minerals company with a focus on lithium in and around Zimbabwe, with the flagship project being the 70% owned Arcadia lithium project, located on the outskirts of Harare in Zimbabwe.

Source: Kitco news