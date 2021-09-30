Prolonged power cuts will hurt the already struggling Zimbabwean economy

The Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC), without revealing when the situation will be normalised, cited a combination of limited generation capacity and repairs to power infrastructure as the cause of the load shedding.

Zimbabwe heavily relies on its only hydropower plant, the Kariba South Power Station, which is the biggest power generation plant in the country, with a total generation capacity of 1050 megawatts (MW).

The country also has four thermal power stations including Hwange Power Station, the largest coal-fired power station with a capacity of 920MW.