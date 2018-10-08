Price hikes irk consumers

HARARE – Consumers in Chiredzi have noted with concern price hikes effected on most commodities and the increased demand for cash by retailers which they say continues to affect them given their low disposable incomes.

Despite a notable improvement on the fuel situation in Chiredzi as shown by the absence of long winding queues that characterised most service stations over the weekend, consumers have noted with great concern the shocking massive price hikes.

A survey by State media showed that while a number of retailers including pharmacies were closed under the guise of stock-taking, a number of products were being sold at the black market where prices have doubled.

The transport sector has not been left out as fares have been increased and the three tier pricing system has been abandoned with players opting only for cash.

Ordinary citizens, however, remain optimistic that responsible authorities will intervene in time for the situation to return to normalcy.