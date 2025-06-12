PPC Zimbabwe Triples Cash Reserves, Stays Debt-Free Despite Revenue Decline

Spread the love

HARARE – Cement manufacturer PPC Zimbabwe has ended its financial year to March 31, 2025, on a solid footing, maintaining a debt-free balance sheet and nearly tripling its US dollar cash reserves to approximately US$6.66 million, up from US$2.26 million the previous year.

The firm, a unit of PPC Ltd, also declared US$13 million in dividends, up from US$11 million in 2024. These strong cash flows significantly contributed to the parent group’s performance, enabling a group-wide dividend payout of US$15.47 million, of which US$13.79 million came directly from Zimbabwe.

According to the company, 94% of its cash holdings are in hard currency, underscoring a solid financial position despite an operating environment that saw cement volumes decline by 5.5% year-on-year.

Revenue declined by 6.7% to around US$176 million (from US$189 million in 2024), but cost-cutting and efficiency gains helped improve overall profitability. Cost of sales dropped by US$22.1 million, while administrative and other operating expenses fell by US$2.6 million.

A notable reduction in reliance on imported clinker, thanks to increased domestic production, helped to preserve margins and reduce input costs.

As a result, PPC Zimbabwe’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) rose to a record US$47.9 million, up from US$38.1 million the prior year. The EBITDA margin expanded to 27.2% from 20.2%.

Capital expenditure for the year reached US$8.3 million, up from US$5.9 million, largely due to essential maintenance at the Colleen Bawn integrated plant. This included two kiln stoppages during the year, compared to one in 2024, following an extended shutdown in 2023.

The PPC board also implemented a revised dividend policy, separating payouts from Zimbabwean operations and those in South Africa and Botswana, which were also cash positive as of March 2025.

An ordinary dividend of US$0.99 per share was declared across the group, totalling US$15.47 million. This included US$1.69 million from South African and Botswana operations, and US$13.79 million from Zimbabwean earnings.

Commenting on the results, Group CEO Matias Cardarelli said the group’s strategic turnaround plan, Awaken the Giant, had begun delivering tangible results.

“Over the past year, we’ve focused on simplifying our structure, investing in talent, and embedding a culture of cost discipline. That’s driven improvements in margins, profitability, and cash flow,” Cardarelli said.

Looking ahead, PPC said its long-term sustainability strategy will focus on unlocking internal value, rather than relying on broad macroeconomic recovery.

“Our FY25 results reflect the strength of our internal efficiencies. This strategy positions PPC to benefit from future infrastructure development and reinforces our commitment to growing a competitive local cement industry,” the company said.

PPC reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s critical importance to the group’s growth ambitions across the region.