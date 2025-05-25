Power generation to increase at Kariba

Spread the love

POWER generation at the Kariba South Hydropower Station is expected to increase to around 500 megawatts (MW) this winter, following an improvement in water allocation by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) to Zimbabwe’s power utility, Zesa.

The facility is producing approximately 400MW per day.

Increased water inflows into Lake Kariba in recent months have enabled the ZRA to grant more water to both Zimbabwe and Zambia’s power utilities.

Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo said while Zimbabwe’s official water allocation from the ZRA supports the generation of 485MW, actual output can temporarily exceed that figure, especially during periods of low demand on the grid.

“We have been allocated water enough to generate 485MW by ZRA,” he said.

“However, we even produce about 500MW so that winter crop farmers have adequate electricity, at the same time being mindful we do not exhaust our yearly allocation.”

Minister Moyo said water levels at Lake Kariba had improved significantly, rising from below seven percent earlier this year to over 16 percent — a development that allows more flexibility in electricity production.

“We are now confident that the ZRA will be able to increase what it allows both Zesa (Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority) here in Zimbabwe and Zesco (Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation) in Zambia to increase their production of electricity,” he said.

“At present, we are targeting to produce 485 megawatts, but we are allowed to play around that figure in order to support farmers.

“We think that with tight management, we can assure wheat growers that they will not be switched off.”

The ZRA monitors inflows from the Zambezi River and other tributaries into Lake Kariba.

Based on hydrological assessments and forecasts, it determines how much water can safely be used for power generation without depleting the lake’s levels below critical thresholds.

Each year, the ZRA sets a maximum volume of water (in billion cubic metres) that can be used for power generation by both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

This allocation is shared equally between the two countries.

He said to support uninterrupted power supply during the winter cropping season, farmers were being encouraged to install prepaid electricity meters, which would ensure consistent access to electricity.

“It is for their benefit to have electricity prepaid meters and at financial institutions where they are getting seed and fertilisers, they can also get assistance on getting prepaid electricity meters,” he added.

“This way they are guaranteed of always having electricity.”

The Government has set ambitious targets under the 2025 winter cereals programme, aiming to produce 600 000 tonnes (t) of wheat, 39 000t of barley and approximately 236 000t of potatoes.

As of Friday, Zimbabwe’s total electricity generation stood at 1 619MW.

Hwange Power Station contributed 1 176MW, Kariba 400MW and independent power producers (IPPs) 43MW.

Zimbabwe has endured recurrent power shortages in recent years, largely due to climate change-induced droughts and the ageing infrastructure at Hwange.

However, national output has improved to an average of 800 MW-1 000 MW daily, thanks in part to the commissioning of Hwange Units 7 and 8 last year. – Herald

Like this: Like Loading...