Over ZWL$200 000 vanishes from Nyaradzo account

“We received a case of theft which occurred under Tshabalala area where on the 20th of December the accountant of Nyaradzo funeral services Donnington West who gave an ATM card to Genesis Mlala, a male adult aged 35 years residing at Pumula East who is the internal security of the company to go and purchase the company groceries for the kitchen,” said Inspector Ncube.

The incident came to light recently when the company’s accountant sent an internal security guard, Genesis Mlala, to purchase some groceries.

Nyaradzo Funeral Services in Bulawayo’s Donnington West industrial site has reportedly lost over ZWL$200 000 to an unknown person in a suspected case of either ATM card theft or cloning, CITE has established.

“Upon making a transaction at Ok Mart, the card declined due to lack of funds in the account. Then this Genesis Mlala phoned the person advising her that there were no funds in the account and was told to return back to the office”.

Inspector Ncube said the company’s online bank statement later revealed that an unknown person swiped using the company card in some shops in town.

“Some investigations were carried out by the company and an online bank statement request revealed that an unknown accused person swiped using the company ATM card on some shops in town and withdrawing ZWL$203 673 without company approval,” explained Inspector Ncube.

“A report was made to the police; no arrest yet, but it was observed that the company ATM card was kept in a locked drawer in the accountant’s office. We are investigating to establish which card was used to swipe. Was it the same card which was being kept by this accountant or a duplicate card was used? Investigations are in progress”.

Inspector Ncube added: “We want to say to the members of the public, they have to keep their cards safely, never exchange cards, never give your pin number to anyone so that you don’t have to lose money through these electrical methods that criminals are now using”.