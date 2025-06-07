Old Mutual and DHL GoTrade empower export-ready SMEs in Bulawayo

Spread the love

Old Mutual Zimbabwe, through the Eight2Five Innovation Hub, has partnered with the Dalsey, Hillblom and Lynn (DHL) GoTrade programme to successfully conclude its second certified workshop aimed at equipping export-ready and exporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with essential trade knowledge.

Held in Bulawayo, this workshop follows the inaugural session in Harare in March, which saw 29 participants graduate. This time, 23 entrepreneurs completed the intensive course, including 18 women-led enterprises, marking a significant milestone in inclusive economic empowerment.

In a joint statement, Old Mutual Zimbabwe and DHL said the programme, titled “Trade and Grow Beyond Borders,” is a coveted initiative designed to strengthen Zimbabwe’s SME sector by providing practical training in international trade, logistics, compliance, and market access.

It is part of a broader effort to support 300 SMEs and startups across Zimbabwe through a blend of in-person and online sessions throughout the year.

DHL Group chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Tobais Meyer speaking at the Go Trade Summit said: “DHL Group is a stakeholder-driven organisation which has duties towards its employees, customers, and shareholders – and to society as a whole. The learning journey and its many action points feed into our DHL trade facilitation activities that we deploy through our “DHL GoTrade” initiative.”

Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s support has been instrumental in the programme’s success. Through its Eight2Five Innovation Hub, Old Mutual continues to champion entrepreneurship, sustainability, and financial inclusion.

The initiative aligns with the company’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Old Mutual Group CEO, Mr Samuel Matsekete emphasised that SMEs contribute to economic growth.

“This programme is a testament to our commitment to building a resilient and globally competitive SME sector in Zimbabwe. By equipping entrepreneurs with the tools to trade beyond borders, we are not only fostering economic growth but also contributing to sustainable development and inclusive prosperity.”

He said a key pillar of this support was Old Mutual’s deep commitment to financial inclusion.

By ensuring that entrepreneurs—particularly those from underserved communities—have access to the financial tools and services they need, Old Mutual is helping to level the playing field for SMEs across the country. This commitment is reflected in a range of initiatives.

Through Old Mutual Finance, Mr Matsekete said entrepreneurs can access tailored financial solutions to support their business growth.

“The OMARI platform, a mobile wallet and merchant solution, enables small businesses to manage digital transactions efficiently and securely, expanding their reach in an increasingly cashless economy.

Additionally, Old Mutual’s banking subsidiary, CABS (Central Africa Building Society), plays a vital role by offering accessible banking services and SME-focused financial products, including loans and savings solutions designed to foster resilience and scalability,” he added. – Herld