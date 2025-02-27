OK Zimbabwe Faces Restructuring Amid Shareholder Shakeup and Credit Monitoring

Spread the love

HARARE – OK Zimbabwe, the country’s largest retail chain, has embarked on a major restructuring process following significant management changes and a fresh influx of investors. The retailer is implementing a recovery strategy to address financial difficulties that have led to store closures and stock shortages.

According to NewZWire, the company announced the return of former executives Willard Zireva and Albert Siyavora to lead a “comprehensive review and restructuring” while a search for new leadership is underway. This move follows the departure of CEO Max Karombo, CFO Phil Mushosho, and Supply Chain Director Knox Mupaya.

Shareholder Shakeup Raises Concerns

Ahead of the management overhaul, an unusual trading activity on February 5 saw approximately 23 million OK Zimbabwe shares change hands, raising concerns of a takeover.

Stanbic Nominees offloaded 12,448,714 shares, while AMZIM Pension Fund-Old Mutual Investment Group sold 1,151,945 shares. The primary buyers were Akribos Wealth Managers Nominees, which acquired 12,285,281 shares, and Akribos Nominees, which took up 4,053,000 shares. Datvest Nominees purchased 3,199,625 shares.

Akribos Wealth Managers, which had a 1.7% stake in 2023, has been steadily increasing its holdings and is now the tenth-largest shareholder with a 2% stake. Mega Market, one of the biggest investors on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), also increased its OK Zimbabwe portfolio by acquiring 844,300 shares, adding to its existing 55,470,376 shares.

Understanding OK Zimbabwe’s Financial Crisis

The retailer’s financial turmoil has been attributed to stock procurement challenges, currency shifts, and supplier reluctance to accept payments in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). OK Zimbabwe had procured stock in US dollars from April to June 2024, securing contracts with suppliers to ensure competitive pricing and extended payment terms. However, the introduction of ZiG in April significantly reduced USD collections, dropping from 75% to below 30%, leaving the company unable to meet supplier obligations.

Further complications arose when the ZiG devalued in September 2024. The exchange rate adjustment from 13 to 26 meant that OK Zimbabwe needed twice the amount of ZiG to settle supplier debts, worsening its liquidity crisis.

The Recovery Plan

In response, OK Zimbabwe has entered a Credit Monitoring Arrangement (CMA), allowing banks to assess its financial position and recovery prospects. The process will be led by Grant Thornton, which will engage with suppliers on behalf of the company’s creditors.

OK Zimbabwe’s largest creditors include:

Innscor: US$1.1 million

US$1.1 million Mega Market: US$966,201

US$966,201 National Foods: US$861,337

US$861,337 Seed Co: US$782,494

US$782,494 Delta Corporation: US$742,880

US$742,880 Blue Ribbon: US$602,606

Overall, the company owes US$9.88 million and ZiG 177.09 million to its top creditors, accounting for 69% of its total obligations.

Store Closures and Strategic Expansion

As part of its restructuring, OK Zimbabwe is shutting down underperforming branches in Glen Norah, Kuwadzana Extension, Julius Nyerere Way (R. Manyika), and Chitungwiza Town Centre. These will be replaced with new outlets in Pomona, Makoni, and Liberation City. The company is also focused on decentralising working capital, cutting operational costs, and securing new funding for both operations and capital expenditure.

As OK Zimbabwe navigates its financial recovery, shareholders and industry observers will be watching closely to see if the company can stabilise and reclaim its position as Zimbabwe’s leading retailer.

