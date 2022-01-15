NRZ, Dunlop resuscitation on cards — Prof Ncube

THE re-industrialisation of Bulawayo’s major companies such as the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and Dunlop are at the top of the agenda of the newly elected Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial Secretary for Economic Affairs, Professor Mthuli Ncube, who is also the Minister of Finance and Economic Development.

Prof Ncube sounded his keen interest in the development of the province’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which he said forms a vital cog in the growth of the broader economy with Bulawayo, a former industrial hub set to regain its status as soon as industry starts booming.

Prof Ncube was speaking on the sidelines of a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Bulawayo yesterday where members of the new provincial executive were being introduced formally.

“The meeting in the province was for the chairman and the executive to meet and be properly introduced. I am very happy. Secondly, we highlighted some of the important issues that are in my portfolio as the Secretary for Economics. Issues that are close to the people’s hearts around resuscitating companies, we have companies like Dunlop and its offshoots and I am saying offshoots because there are other offshoots that need support.

“Then it is also about supporting National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ)’s recovery strategy. The list is long, let me not highlight all the companies but Bulawayo reindustrialisation as a whole has been discussed,” he said.

Prof Ncube said it was part of his mandate to ensure that issues affecting Bulawayo on the health, infrastructure and other social services were taken care of by the new administration.

“We also want to highlight the socio-infrastructure programmes in the health sector, we have Mpilo Central Hospital, clinics here and there and other police station facilities and issues around water. So those things really lay within my portfolio so I was able to really share just a little bit because this is a marathon of some of my issues that I want to target. I am looking forward to making a contribution to the province,” he said.

Prof Ncube said as Minister of Finance and Economic Development in the country, he is also mandated to look into the economic development issues affecting the rest of the country and not Bulawayo alone.

“The province understands that as a Minister of Finance, I cover the whole country, I am Minister of Finance for the whole country so while the province will get the attention for specific things that will improve the province, I also have to apply myself to the rest of the country.

“As the Minister of Finance and someone who has really been pushing the National Developing Strategy 1, working with the President, we care about the Provincial Gross Domestic Product. (GDP) So, I know that any effort that we put here in Bulawayo as we do in other provinces through other projects will uplift the Provincial GDPs and eventually uplift the GDP for the whole country and that is what we want for the whole country in terms of our vision 2030,” he stressed.

The NRZ which is now under new management announced its turnaround strategies that include staff rationalisation, reducing the salaries bill and redundancy, culture change and redeployment, among others which have already commenced and are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

It is expected that the new Secretary for Economic Affairs, Prof Ncube will work in sync with the transport giant and the new management to steer the ship into the right direction for the benefit of the city and country at large.

Last week, members of the ruling party held elections for the Provincial Executive structures where Cde Jabulani Sibanda became the new provincial chairman, Cde Raymond Mutomba retained his seat as Secretary for Administration in the main wing, Cde Emmanuel Sunduza gained the security portfolio, Cde Raj Modi got the Finance portfolio while Advocate Pineas Madzivire will take care of legal affairs. Cde Archibold Chiponda is the new secretary for Information and Publicity.

Source: Sunday News