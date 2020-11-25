New Harare city centre takes shape in Mt Hampden

A new planned suburb and hotel near the new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, Harare are fast taking shape with thousands of residential stands in the area having been serviced in a Government-approved new suburb at Nyabira.

At the core of the new development is the state-of-the-art Parliament Building on 3,3 hectares with more land around it already earmarked for commercial development and an industrial estate.

Private developers, including Leengate who are developing Penrose suburb in Nyabira, are working round the clock to ensure international standards are met for the new development near the Parliament.

Leengate was given approval to service 60 hectares of land by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works as part of the planned and controlled development. Already almost 3 000 stands have been serviced with running water, sewer pipes, surfaced roads and electricity in place.