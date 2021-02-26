NetOne working with Huawei on mobile broadband upgrade

HARARE – Chinese vendor Huawei is to work with Zimbabwe’s state-owned cellco NetOne on the next phase of its ICT service development, with a focus on mobile broadband.

A report from Daily News says the project is a ‘strategic cooperation between China and Zimbabwe’, with Huawei responsible for project delivery.

Work during Phase II covered remote mountainous areas, while the two-year Phase III will seek to develop connectivity nationwide.

Huawei executive Jiang Jiaqi is quoted as saying: ‘The successful implementation of this project will drive the development of related industries, improve Zimbabwe’s informatisation and modernisation, and provide an efficient and convenient service platform for investors.’