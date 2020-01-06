NetOne market share grows 1,4 pc

STATE-OWNED mobile network operator, NetOne, registered a 1,4 percent growth in the active mobile subscribers’ market share in the third quarter of 2019.

NetOne attributes the overall growth solely to their mobile money platform, One Money, which undoubtedly pushed active mobile subscriptions by 10,6 percent to 3,042,930 from 2,752,458 signifying a total gain of 1,4 percent of the market share in Zimbabwe.

According to Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe’s (POTRAZ) third quarter report, One Money grew from 335,132 active mobile subscriptions to 428,529 translating to a 27 percent in the positive.

All these accomplishments come at a time when the mobile network operator is striving to provide an enhanced quality service under the “Back to Basics approach” to its subscribers, regardless of geographical divide across the country.

The back to basics approach entails the provision of quality network, quality distribution, quality contact centre as well as a robust balance sheet going forward.

From the results documented by POTRAZ throughout 2019, NetOne is on a growth trajectory with their mobile financial service One Money, making steady in roads into the market.

Commenting on the modest progress being made by his company NetOne Chief Executive Officer Lazarus Muchenje said; “As NetOne, we are poised to reclaim our title as Zimbabwe’s leading mobile telecommunications provider.”

He, however, like any other Zimbabwean enterprise, acknowledged the turbulent operating environment in the just ended year but registered positivity going into 2020.

“The year 2019, was a challenging year for all businesses, however, as NetOne we adopted the Back to Basics approach premised on four key strategic pillars which are; quality network, quality distribution, quality contact centre and a quality balance sheet,” he said.

In POTRAZ’s second quarter report for 2019, NetOne’s active mobile subscriptions grew by 6,1 percent from 2,593,444 to 2,752,458.

During that period NetOne registered the biggest growth in active subscriptions, with Telecel being the only mobile operator to record a decline.

Econet and Telecel lost market share by 0,3 percent and 0,6 percent respectively, whereas NetOne gained market share by 0,9 percent.

NetOne has since extended the zero-tariff promotion on One Money, until March 2020, as a means of cushioning the transacting public to send, receive money and make payments.