Nestlé Zimbabwe’s Investment Boosts Cerevita Export Market Growth

Spread the love

HARARE – Nestlé Zimbabwe has recorded a 25 percent increase in its Cerevita export market, following a US$7 million investment in a new roller dryer, a move that is expected to position Zimbabwe as a key cereal manufacturing hub for the region.

By Tina Musonza

The investment has seen the installation of a fourth roller dryer at the Cerevita manufacturing plant, significantly boosting the company’s production capacity and export potential.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Harare on Wednesday, Khaled Ramadan, Managing Director and Clusters Head for Nestlé Greater Zambezi and East and Horn of Africa, said the new infrastructure marks a milestone in Nestlé’s growth strategy.

“We have a very strong exports strategy, and today, with the commissioning of the roller dryer and the expected increase in capacity, we anticipate export growth to go beyond the current 25 percent,” said Ramadan.

He highlighted that Nestlé currently exports Cerevita to countries including Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana, and South Africa, with plans to expand further into East Africa, targeting markets such as Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Ramadan added that Nestlé teams across the continent are working to facilitate the brand’s regional growth and ensure production continues to expand beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

The US$7 million investment has also helped increase Nestlé Zimbabwe’s local raw material sourcing from 90 to 98 percent, reinforcing its commitment to supporting local farmers and suppliers.

Nicole Roos, Managing Director and Chairperson of Nestlé Eastern and Southern Africa Region, described the project as a symbol of local empowerment and regional cooperation.

“We work with nearly 350 suppliers, including 18 farmers across Zimbabwe, to produce Cerevita,” she said. “It’s emotional because it’s made by Zimbabweans using Zimbabwean raw materials. We are proud to feed not only the nation but potentially the region.”

Roos also noted that the new roller dryer has increased annual production by 35 percent, up from 730 tonnes, and is set to create more jobs and empower young people.

“We believe we can sustain 98 percent local sourcing and continue developing our partnerships with local suppliers,” she added.

Officiating the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Magaliso Ndlovu, applauded Nestlé’s continued investment in Zimbabwe, noting its pivotal role in economic development and industrial growth.

Nestlé’s expansion not only boosts Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector but also underscores the country’s potential as a major player in regional agro-processing and food security.

Like this: Like Loading...