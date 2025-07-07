Nestlé Zimbabwe Scales Up CEREVITA Production to Meet Growing Consumer Demand

Spread the love

Nestlé Zimbabwe has expanded its production capacity for CEREVITA, its iconic breakfast cereal, in response to rising consumer demand. This follows the company’s earlier announcement of a US$7 million investment into local manufacturing, reinforcing Nestlé’s long-standing commitment to enhancing the lives of Zimbabwean families through the power of food.

Guided by Nestlé’s global purpose — unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come — this investment is already yielding results by improving product availability nationwide and positioning Zimbabwe as a key player in regional cereal production.

CEREVITA continues to hold a special place at the Zimbabwean breakfast table, widely celebrated for its unique toasted flavour and aroma. The cereal is crafted using whole grains that retain all parts of the grain — bran, germ, and endosperm — making it naturally high in fibre, essential fats, antioxidants, magnesium, and carbohydrates.

“Made using whole grains that retain the bran, germ, and endosperm, it is naturally rich in fibre, essential fats, antioxidants, magnesium, and carbohydrates, making it ideal for nourishing the whole family,” said Khaled Ramadan, Managing Director for Nestlé East Africa and Greater Zambezi operations.

CEREVITA is fortified with GRAINSMART™, a proprietary blend of iron, vitamins and minerals that support the body’s normal energy release — making it a smart and nutritious breakfast option for both children and adults.

Zimbabwean consumers can now enjoy CEREVITA in five delicious variants: Corn & Wheat, Corn & Banana, Corn, Cocoa & Malt, Flakes with Milk, and Corn & Sorghum. These come in convenient 500g sachets and 750g bag-in-box formats.

“This investment is not only about increasing production capacity — it’s about deepening our connection with local communities and delivering a product that embodies Zimbabwean taste, grain and pride,” said Nicole Roos, Managing Director and Chairperson of Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

The commissioning of the new Roller Drier 4 has increased CEREVITA’s production capacity by over 35%, significantly improving market availability while maintaining Nestlé’s rigorous standards for safety, quality and consistency.

Beyond production, the investment reflects Nestlé’s Virtuous Circle model, designed to create shared value across its supply chain. The company now works with over 350 Zimbabwean suppliers, including 18 local farmers, supports 149 full-time employees, 268 casual workers, and provides annual training to eight graduate trainees.

The expansion also aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, with a strong emphasis on sustainable manufacturing. Nestlé’s production processes are being enhanced to improve energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste reduction, ensuring the company’s environmental impact is minimised while delivering community benefits.

As CEREVITA extends its reach beyond Zimbabwe into Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique, Nestlé Zimbabwe is proud to lead the charge in establishing Zimbabwe as a regional hub for quality breakfast cereals.

For over 60 years, Nestlé has nourished generations of Zimbabweans. With this latest investment in CEREVITA, the company reaffirms its promise to continue delivering trusted, nutritious products well into the future.

-ENDS-

About Nestlé

Nestlé is the world’s largest food and beverage company, present in 187 countries with 291,000 employees committed to its purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life. With over 2,000 brands — from global icons like Nescafé and Nespresso to regional favourites like Ricoffy — Nestlé’s strategy focuses on Nutrition, Health, and Wellness. The company was founded over 150 years ago and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

Media Contacts:

Tavia Matikiti

Corporate Communications Officer, Nestlé Zimbabwe

📧 tavia.matikiti@zw.nestle.com

📞 +263 772 176 397

Mamokhele Sebatane

External Communications Specialist, Nestlé ESAR

📧 mamokhele.sebatane@za.nestle.com

📞 +27 788 21 3052