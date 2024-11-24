Nationwide Blackout Plunges Zimbabwe Into Darkness

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe experienced a major nationwide power outage on Sunday night, leaving millions of citizens without electricity as the country continues to grapple with chronic energy challenges.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) confirmed the blackout, issuing a statement to affected customers:

“Our National Control Centre has advised that there has been a national blackout. Works are already in progress to resolve the issue.”

The exact cause of the blackout is yet to be disclosed, but preliminary reports suggest a technical fault within the national grid.

This latest outage compounds the struggles Zimbabweans already face with prolonged daily power cuts lasting up to 18 hours. The extended load-shedding is attributed to reduced energy output from the country’s primary power generation sources—Kariba South Hydro Power Station and Hwange Thermal Power Station.

Kariba Dam, a major contributor to Zimbabwe’s energy supply, is currently operating below capacity due to low water levels caused by prolonged droughts. The Hwange Thermal Power Station, on the other hand, is plagued by aging infrastructure, frequent breakdowns, and insufficient maintenance, further crippling the nation’s energy production.

The ongoing energy crisis has caused significant disruptions to businesses, industries, and households. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), reliant on stable electricity for operations, are bearing the brunt of these outages, often resorting to costly diesel generators to keep running.

Urban households face added difficulties, with many families struggling to keep food refrigerated and endure the sweltering heat without fans or air conditioning. Meanwhile, rural areas, which already have limited access to electricity, are left even more vulnerable.

The power crisis is also negatively impacting essential services, including hospitals and schools, forcing institutions to rely on backup power sources, which are not always reliable or readily available.

In response to the energy shortages, the government has been seeking solutions, including importing power from neighbouring countries such as Mozambique, South Africa, and Zambia. However, these efforts are hampered by Zimbabwe’s foreign currency shortages, limiting its ability to settle debts and secure additional energy supplies.

The government has also initiated several projects to expand energy production, including the Hwange Expansion Project, which aims to add 600 megawatts to the grid. However, these initiatives are long-term and have yet to provide immediate relief.

Frustrated citizens took to social media to voice their concerns, calling for swift action to address the ongoing power challenges.

“How are we supposed to function when there’s no power for most of the day, and now we have a total blackout?” asked one Harare resident on Twitter.

Others criticised ZESA and the government for failing to maintain critical infrastructure and implement sustainable energy policies.

The blackout serves as a stark reminder of Zimbabwe’s fragile energy sector and the urgent need for reforms to improve energy generation and distribution. As engineers work to restore power, the government faces mounting pressure to deliver long-term solutions to end the persistent energy crisis.

For now, millions of Zimbabweans remain in darkness, waiting for answers and a return to normalcy.

