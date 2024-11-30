MTN Extends CEO Ralph Mupita’s Contract to 2030

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – MTN Group has announced the extension of Group CEO Ralph Mupita’s contract to 31 August 2030, five years beyond its initial end date of 30 September 2025.

The extension was approved by the MTN Group board of directors following an agreement with Mupita.

Continuity Amid Uncertainty

MTN Group chair Mcebisi Jonas highlighted the strategic importance of the contract extension during a period of global and regional instability.

“The extension of Ralph’s tenure will provide important continuity during a period of significant global and regional uncertainty,” Jonas said. “It will allow MTN to effectively navigate the complex geopolitical dynamics, market volatility, and macroeconomic challenges affecting the business.”

Jonas added that the move ensures MTN remains focused on its strategic priorities while delivering on commitments to shareholders.

Leadership and Strategic Contributions

Mupita has been at the helm of MTN Group since September 2020, succeeding Rob Shuter. Prior to becoming CEO, Mupita served as MTN Group’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from April 2017.

During his tenure as CFO, Mupita played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s strategy, improving financial performance, and resolving complex regulatory challenges.

“Ralph’s experience as the group CFO, strong knowledge of our businesses and markets, and a successful background in financial services, M&A, and emerging markets place him in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of the business going forward,” Jonas said.

Looking Ahead

MTN’s decision to retain Mupita as CEO reflects confidence in his leadership and his ability to steer the company through challenging times while maintaining its focus on long-term growth and sustainability.

