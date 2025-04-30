MRG Metals Advances Mozambique and Zimbabwe Projects Through Strategic Joint Venture

Spread the love

MRG Metals Limited (ASX: MRQ) has announced notable progress across its African operations, with strategic developments in both Mozambique and Zimbabwe poised to strengthen its position in the mineral resources sector.

In Mozambique, the company has secured a key milestone with the approval of the Corridor Central Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) Mining Licence, while approval for the Corridor South licence is reportedly imminent. These developments form part of MRG’s broader strategy to fast-track its Corridor Sands projects.

The company has also completed an infill drilling programme at the Magonde HMS target, and mineralogical analysis is underway to support a potential JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, MRG is carrying out metallurgical testwork on phosphate samples extracted from the Shawa carbonatite deposit, with results expected in the third quarter of 2025. The findings could prove significant in determining the viability of phosphate production in the region, contributing to the company’s diversification strategy.

To bolster its operations, MRG has entered into a joint venture with Sinowin Lithium, aimed at expanding HMS production capacity. The agreement includes staged equity adjustments tied to performance milestones, allowing MRG to retain a minimum 20% equity stake even as Sinowin scales operations.

MRG Metals is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, with primary interests in heavy mineral sands in Mozambique and phosphate in Zimbabwe. The strategic partnership with Sinowin Lithium is expected to enhance both output and value creation, positioning the company for future growth in high-demand mineral markets.

This latest announcement underscores MRG Metals’ commitment to advancing its African portfolio and delivering long-term shareholder value through targeted exploration, development, and strategic collaboration.

