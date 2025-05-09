Mozambique bolsters energy links with Zambia, Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Mozambique has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Zambia and Zimbabwe, reinforcing its role as a key energy corridor in southern Africa.

The agreements – which are aimed at promoting energy integration, industrialisation and sustainable development in southern Africa – were formalised on Thursday during the ongoing 11th Mining and Energy Conference in Maputo.

Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Estevão Pale said the agreements go beyond simple technical partnerships as “they represent a joint vision of interdependence and shared progress.”

“Mozambique thus strengthens its geostrategic position as a SADC energy corridor, contributing to regional energy security and to the balance of our trade balance through energy exports,” said the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique.

The MoU with Zambia establishes the framework for a gas pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to Ndola in Zambia, which will transport up to 3.5 million metric tonnes of petroleum products annually.

This infrastructure is expected to provide Zambia with a more stable, efficient and cost-effective fuel supply while boosting economic activity at Mozambique’s Beira fuel terminal, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the agreement with Zimbabwe focuses on strengthening bilateral cooperation in electricity supply, generation and transmission.

It also outlines mechanisms to enhance fuel trade and energy infrastructure development to support Zimbabwe’s industrial growth and foster regional energy integration.

JN/APA

Like this: Like Loading...