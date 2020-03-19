Moyo new Nedbank Zimbabwe MD

Nedbank Zimbabwe has appointed Sibongile Moyo as the new managing director of the bank with effect from April 1, 2020.

Moyo takes over from Charity Jinya who will be stepping down from the top job at Nedbank Zimbabwe at the end of this month as was first reported by Business Times in February. Jinya had been at the helm of the bank for 10 years.

“The board management and staff of Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited would like to thank (Charity) Jinya for a great leadership during her 10 year tenure at the bank. Her commercial acumen, wealth of knowledge and wisdom will be solely missed.

“We also take the opportunity to welcome Sibongile Moyo who has been appointed to succeed Jinya as the managing director of Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited with effect from April 1, 2020. Sibongile officially joined Nedbank Zimbabwe on March 11 as part of the handover process,” the bank said.

Moyo has more than 13 years’ experience in the financial service sector having held executive level positions including leading the integration of a foreign bank acquisition for Ecobank group executive director and head corporate and investment banking at Ecobank Mozambique, head of domestic banking at Ecobank Zimbabwe and head of financial markets.

Prior to joining Nedbank, Moyo was executive director at Altus Venture Capital and general manager at Norton Leaf Tobacco.

She also served as a non-executive director on boards of ZIMPOST and of banking subsidiaries of the MyBucks Fintech Group in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

She holds a Doctorate and Master of Science in Natural Resources Economics from the University of Alberta, Canada and professional banker designation of the Institute of Bankers of South Africa. – Business Times