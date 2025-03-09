Modi takes over Choppies outlets. . . retains all 1 100 workers

Spread the love

RETAIL chain operator Sai Mart, owned by Bulawayo businessman and legislator Raj Modi, has successfully acquired all former Choppies Zimbabwe outlets across the country and is now undertaking a rebranding exercise.

The Botswana-headquartered Choppies chain recently exited the Zimbabwean market, citing a strategic decision to focus on sustainable growth and profitability across its regional operations.

Choppies entered the Zimbabwean market in 2013, when it acquired several Spar shops, and expanded its footprint in 2014 with a distribution centre in the country.

The retailer operated 30 grocery stores nationwide under its subsidiary, Nanavac (Pty) Ltd, trading as Choppies Zimbabwe.

However, in recent years, Choppies faced increasing challenges in adapting to Zimbabwe’s evolving retail landscape and a significant shift in consumer behaviour led more shoppers to migrate to the informal retail sector, resulting in a 30 percent decline in foot traffic at formal retail outlets.

In a recent interview, Modi, who is also Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, said that all the former Choppies outlets across the country have been restocked. He also stated that they have successfully retained all the workers — estimated to be around 1,100 — who were employed by Choppies.

“We acquired all the Choppies outlets, not only in Bulawayo but nationwide. We bought everything from Choppies and retained all the workers, about 1 100 and something,” said Modi.

“We have already started rebranding; we began with the ones in downtown and those in the suburbs. As soon as we finish here in Bulawayo, we will move on to Gweru, then Gokwe, Mutare and finally Harare.”

As a well-known local brand, Modi stated that Sai Mart would blend seamlessly into the market and pledged to continue offering high value to customers.

By the end of last year, Choppies had cleared its stock and now, according to Deputy Minister Modi, all the outlets have been restocked.

Before acquiring the former Choppies outlets, Sai Mart owned six locations in Bulawayo and two in Plumtree. The retail chain aims to leverage this acquisition to expand its footprint and strengthen its position in Zimbabwe’s competitive retail sector, Modi added.

The rebranding of Choppies outlets under Sai Mart is expected to usher in a new era for the supermarket chain while maintaining its commitment to quality and affordability for Zimbabwean shoppers, he concluded. — HeraldOnline

