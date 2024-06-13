Mnangagwa to Lead Discussions at 10th Annual CEO Africa Roundtable in Victoria Falls

Spread the love

VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe — President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to headline the 10th annual CEO Africa Roundtable, taking place in the picturesque resort town of Victoria Falls. The event promises to address a variety of pivotal topics impacting the continent’s economic future.

The conference will delve into several pressing issues, including the transformative effects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on various industries, the enhancement of trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and innovative strategies for developing off-grid renewable energy solutions.

The CEO Africa Roundtable is renowned as a premier forum that brings together top business executives from both the public and private sectors. The event is designed to foster the exchange of critical economic and business knowledge within Africa and beyond. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a series of in-person and digital events that offer expert insights, networking opportunities, deal structuring, and the exchange of ideas and experiences.

This year’s conference is themed “The Future of Africa: Modernise, Reshape and Grow,” reflecting its focus on driving innovation and sustainable growth across the continent. The forum aims to equip business leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the rapidly changing economic landscape.

Attendees of the CEO Africa Roundtable can expect to gain valuable insights from a variety of expert-led sessions and discussions. The event will provide a platform for meaningful engagement on topics that are crucial for the economic development of Africa, including the latest advancements in AI, the potential benefits of AfCFTA, and the implementation of sustainable energy solutions.

The 10th annual CEO Africa Roundtable in Victoria Falls is poised to be a significant event, bringing together influential business leaders and policymakers to discuss and shape the future of Africa’s economy. With President Mnangagwa at the helm, the conference underscores the commitment to modernising, reshaping, and growing the continent’s economic landscape. – Business Times

