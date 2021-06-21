Mnangagwa Premieres Mining Investment Conference

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will Wednesday officially open the Online Mining Investment Conference aimed at attracting the international investment community to invest in Zimbabwe.

The high-level function will showcase existing and planned projects as well as the vast investment opportunities in Zimbabwe’s mining sector from investors.

“In addition, participants will hear from government stakeholders in terms of an enabling environment, predictable policies, and incentives for investors especially as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will become increasingly more competitive post Covid19 era,” a statement on the conference objectives reads.

Key speakers will include Mines Minister Winston Chitando, executive vice president of the Afreximbank Alex Mhembere, Zimplats chief executive Sam Hosack, Prospect Resources chief executive Douglas Munatsi.

Representatives from Invictus Energy, Africa London Stock Exchange Group, Roach Premier African Minerals and Zimbabwe Mining Luminary and many others will also attend the conference.

The introduction of Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) to the wider mining community is also set to be one of the most dominant subjects for discussion by informing mining investors of the new one-point-of-call to register their new investments.

This process greatly simplifies what has often been a highly bureaucratic process in the past.

Curated content will be marketed to and or on various targeted specific mining investor channels, groups, websites, newsletters and networks based on target investor interest from lithium, gold, chrome, coal, platinum and diamonds.

The conference is expected to also showcase many high calibre projects and provide insight into Zimbabwe’s mining industry and its vast untapped potential. – Newzim