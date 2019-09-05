Mnangagwa makes pitch for investors people in South Africa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured white investors during the World Economic Forum in South Africa that their property will be protected if they invest in the country.

Posting on Twitter Mnangagwa said, “Zimbabwe is in transition. After 2 decades of isolation, we are determined to again be active members of the global family. We are pursuing a bold economic reform agenda; promoting and protecting private enterprise; eradicating corruption; and enhancing accountability and transparency.”

Mnangagwa also said he is working together with other to countries to finding a solution to Africa’s challenges.

“History is firmly in the past. We have to look to the future! I’m at the WEF

in Cape Town to work with my continental counterparts to find solutions to the shared challenges facing Africa.”