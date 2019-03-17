Mnangagwa holds talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday to review prospects for strengthening bilateral relations.

The two leaders met in the capital to discuss mutual opportunities relating to investment and economy. They also exchanged views on regional and international affairs, according to state news agency, Wam.

Sheikh Mohamed said that under the leadership of the UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa, the country is working to grow its relations with Zimbabwe.

Mr Mnangagwa praised the UAE for furthering the values of tolerance, inter-faith dialogue and peaceful co-existence among people.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the state guest and the accompanying delegation.

Attending the dinner were Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority.

Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Lt General Issa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, also attended.

The Zimbabwean delegation included: Sibusiso Moyo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance; Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development; and Philip Valerio Sibanda, Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.