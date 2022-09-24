Mnangagwa engages U.S. investor

NEW YORK – President Emmerson Mnangagwa engaged various leaders of major global corporations on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this Friday.

The economic diplomacy thrust under the National Development Strategy One continues to bear fruit, with the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly providing a key platform for engagement.

On Friday, President Mnangagwa met with Chief Executive Officers of global conglomerates on the sidelines of the General Assembly, with discussions centering on investment in Zimbabwe.

The chief executive officer of TTEC, a global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on design and implementation, Ms Shelly Swanback, said after a fruitful discussion with President Mnangagwa her company is looking to invest in Zimbabwe.

“We are business outsourcing company, employing people across the world to help our clients serve their customers using a combination of technology and people,” she said.

Mabetex Group representatives noted that Zimbabwe is open for business mantra being spearheaded by the Second Republic has caught their interest and they are exploring ways to invest in Zimbabwe, particularly in the tourism sector.

CBZ Chairman, Mr Marc Hotzman who facilitated the meeting between the President and the global business leaders, highlighted that in his engagements there has been increased interest in doing business with Zimbabwe.

“We have several highly important US-based investment funds interested in doing business with Zimbabwe,” noted Mr Hotzman.

The Second Republic is on a drive to increase foreign direct investment into the country in line with the vision to attain an upper middle-income society by 2030.

