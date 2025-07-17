Mnangagwa Courts Toyota for Zimbabwe Investment During Tokyo Visit

Tokyo, Japan –Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with Mr Kohei Okada, the Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, in Tokyo this week as part of his official state visit to Japan aimed at deepening economic and industrial partnerships with Asia’s leading economies.

The high-level meeting focused on the potential expansion of Toyota’s operations into Zimbabwe, with discussions centring on the establishment of a vehicle assembly plant and broader supply chain integration in Southern Africa.

Toyota Tsusho, a key member of the Toyota Group and one of the world’s most respected automotive and industrial conglomerates, is exploring opportunities to push more of its automotive and mobility products into emerging African markets, with Zimbabwe identified as a strategic entry point due to its central location and growing demand for modern transport solutions.

President Mnangagwa welcomed the interest and reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s readiness to host Toyota’s investment, citing the government’s re-engagement drive and policies that support industrialisation, local production, and technology transfer.

“Zimbabwe is open for business, and we are committed to creating an environment that promotes innovation, job creation, and sustainable development,” Mnangagwa told Toyota executives. “We want partnerships that build local capacity and deliver lasting benefits to our people.”

The proposed assembly plant is expected to serve both the Zimbabwean market and the broader SADC region, potentially reducing vehicle import costs, boosting local employment, and encouraging the development of downstream industries such as component manufacturing, logistics, and maintenance services.

The move also comes as global automakers, including Toyota, intensify their transition toward electric vehicles (EVs). Zimbabwe’s rich deposits of lithium — a key mineral in EV battery production — make it an increasingly attractive destination for auto industry investment.

Toyota, which has historically focused on hybrid vehicles, has announced major investments into its EV platform, pledging to roll out new electric models and scale battery production. The company has already launched its bZ (Beyond Zero) series, reflecting a long-term commitment to carbon neutrality.

Mr Kohei Okada acknowledged Zimbabwe’s potential as a future hub for EV manufacturing and raw material sourcing. “Zimbabwe has vast lithium reserves, and as the world accelerates the shift to clean energy, your country’s role in the global automotive value chain will become increasingly important,” he said.

Toyota Tsusho has also expressed interest in building partnerships in renewable energy, logistics, and infrastructure development — all of which align with Zimbabwe’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which emphasises industrial revival, public-private partnerships, and sustainable growth.

Analysts say that if realised, the investment would mark one of the most significant entries of a Japanese automotive giant into Zimbabwe in decades, helping diversify the economy and reduce the country’s heavy reliance on vehicle imports.

Economic observers view the Mnangagwa-Toyota meeting as a strong signal of Zimbabwe’s intent to align itself with the future of mobility, while leveraging its mineral endowment — particularly lithium — to attract clean-tech investments in an evolving global economy.

The visit also underscores the importance of strategic diplomacy in economic development, with Japan increasingly seen as a key partner in Southern Africa’s industrial and technological transformation.