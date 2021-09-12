Mnangagwa commends private sector’s efforts

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has commended the role being played by the private sector in driving projects that feed into the country’s vision of establishing a prosperous society in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Launching the US$13 million Seed Co Zimbabwe Seed Maize Conditioning Plant on Thursday, the President said players in agribusiness are actively contributing towards realising the country’s food self- sufficiency.

He said Seed Co’s investment was going to boost the country’s economy.

“This is a very positive development for our country, especially our seed sector. It demonstrates confidence in our country and economy,” said President Mnangagwa.

The plant is equipped with the most recent technologies in maize drying.

“When I launched NDS1, I mentioned that implementation of the strategy was not the Government’s sole responsibility, but that it required commitment and dedication of all Zimbabweans; today, we are witnessing Seed Co doing their part and playing their role in the execution and implementation of NDS1.

“Government feels honoured when these synergies are created.

“It means our industries are growing and are strengthening each other through this downstream effect; the Buy Zimbabwe concept clearly came into effect here.”

The plant, which requires a staff complement of 40 artisans to operate, is set to create opportunities for those living in nearby communities.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the investment will help the country achieve an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“We are witnessing the roll out and implementation of NDS1,” said Dr Masuka.

“This execution of NDS1 is an indication that our very own local agro-industry, international investors like Limagrain and financial institutions like Proparco have confidence in our operating environment.

“An investment of this magnitude is testament to the progressive leadership of our country. When we are seed-secure, we will definitely be food-secure and our country will be very secure.”

Businesses have been expanding as the operating environment improves.

Recently, the President launched two major projects fronted by Zimplats and Lafarge worth US$15 million and US$2,8 million, respectively. – Sunday Mail