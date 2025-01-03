Mnangagwa Appoints his Side-kick as Energy Minister

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reassigned two Cabinet ministers to new roles in an effort to address pressing issues in vital government portfolios.

The announcement, made by Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, confirmed that the changes take effect immediately.

Hon. Joram Gumbo Moyo has been appointed as the Minister of Energy and Power Development, a portfolio critical to Zimbabwe’s efforts to resolve ongoing power shortages. The country continues to grapple with an unreliable energy supply due to ageing infrastructure and limited generation capacity.

Meanwhile, Hon. Ezekiel Moyo has assumed the role of Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. This ministry faces significant challenges, including labour disputes, rising unemployment, and the need to strengthen social safety nets for vulnerable populations.

The reassignment of ministers is widely regarded as a response to mounting public demands for more efficient governance and better performance in critical areas. Observers note that the energy and labour portfolios are among the most challenging and essential for Zimbabwe’s development, and the success of these ministers in their new roles will be closely watched.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...